Your Two Cents for Sept. 23

Two Cents

Anyone who would vote for recreational marijuana (IM27), or allowing a liquor license in a "medical" marijuana dispensary must be high on dope.

Not disagreeing with the thinking that Noem's ethics case should be published but it is no business of out-of-state professors and so called ethics experts to be voicing their opinions. I bet they are Democrats.

I wonder how the public would view Governor’s Noem’s indiscretions if she were a Democrat?

There may be more important things in the world, but we need to laugh too, unfortunately the comics are nothing to laugh about and the advice page sucks too.

When is the county going to do something about the unlicensed and uninsured ATVs driving on roads and highways?

Love the new comics, too bad they make some people think. And if they bother you, turn the page and let the rest of us enjoy them.

As an educator in Rapid City for the last 15 years, I can confirm that students come to school with a lack of basic manners. Parents, please teach that your child is representing your family when at school and at sports.

