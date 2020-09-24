Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The reality is that you can infect your loved ones with COVID, you cannot infect them with cancer. The reality is that COVID is preventable — wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance.

Think the virus is overblown because there were 600,000 cancer deaths? If most cancer deaths could have been prevented by more effective leadership at the federal and state levels, you'd be hearing a lot more about that too.

Arson, rioting and looting are not First Amendment rights. Regardless of what CNN and MSNBC would have you believe.

Really, Julie Jensen and SD Tourism: South Dakota has one of the highest positive rates in the nation and you are wanting people to come visit?

Reading about all of the murders, assaults, and assorted crime sprees around here makes me think that defunding the police is at best idiotic... at worst, a death wish. It is amazing that anyone is willing to do this terrifying work.

Gov. Noem's plans to merge the state DENR and Ag departments are dangerous to South Dakotans. Let's hear from the people.

