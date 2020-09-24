 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The reality is that you can infect your loved ones with COVID, you cannot infect them with cancer. The reality is that COVID is preventable — wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance.

Think the virus is overblown because there were 600,000 cancer deaths? If most cancer deaths could have been prevented by more effective leadership at the federal  and state levels, you'd be hearing a lot more about that too.

Arson, rioting and looting are not First Amendment rights. Regardless of what CNN and MSNBC would have you believe.

Really, Julie Jensen and SD Tourism: South Dakota has one of the highest positive rates in the nation and you are wanting people to come visit?

Reading about all of the murders, assaults, and assorted crime sprees around here makes me think that defunding the police is at best idiotic... at worst, a death wish. It is amazing that anyone is willing to do this terrifying work.

Gov. Noem's plans to merge the state DENR and Ag departments are dangerous to South Dakotans. Let's hear from the people.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News