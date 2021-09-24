 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

Two Cents

South Dakota's medical marijuana law is not about medicine, it is about money. The state does not charge people a fee to get a prescription for insulin or charge the pharmacies a huge fee to distribute it. If marijuana is prescribed as a medicine, why the extra fees?

Let me get this straight: Monument Health is prioritizing giving monoclonal antibodies to the unvaccinated who become ill with Covid. The unvaccinated say they won’t take the vaccine “because there’s not enough research on it." Do they know anything about the research on the monoclonal antibodies they so readily receive?

So it’s solely about women’s health and not about the health and killing of the baby?

$12.50 per hour? Fast food and hotels pay better. With stipulations, educational requirements and a lack of administrative help, subbing is a no-win job. From a retired teacher.

A great big thank you to Mr. Anderson for his article regarding Duane Whalen and John Houska. Great to see those two gentlemen honored by the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

