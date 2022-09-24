 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

  • 0
Two Cents

What a great story about Lori Ruthford, a teacher who makes a difference every day in her classroom. We need to hear more stories like hers.

If all people were as compassionate toward animals as Teagan Hudson is, the world would be a much better place. You can judge a nation by the way it treats its animals and you can judge people by the way they treat animals.  Teagan Hudson, you are a great kid.

It is ironic that the ethics board demonstrates no ethics in the Noem power abuse case.

Republicans claim the economy is bad, but the Republican governors seeking reelection claim that the economy in their states is great. What a difference a state line makes.

Who knew that the comics are the most important part of the newspaper?

When the Editorial Board of the Journal realizes that most of their subscribers in this state are conservative and stop pushing their liberal agenda in the 'Two cents’ selected, letters to the editor, AP articles selected and now the comics; I will cancel my subscription. Soon you will all be out of a job.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 21

Your Two Cents for Sept. 21

Gov. Noem has been very silent on her ethics and nepotism problem, her travel issues and her back surgery. Whatever became of her "transparenc…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 20

Your Two Cents for Sept. 20

If you are under the assumption that Hillsdale recommendations are good for the education system, then you are endorsing the erasing of true a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News