Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

What a great story about Lori Ruthford, a teacher who makes a difference every day in her classroom. We need to hear more stories like hers.

If all people were as compassionate toward animals as Teagan Hudson is, the world would be a much better place. You can judge a nation by the way it treats its animals and you can judge people by the way they treat animals. Teagan Hudson, you are a great kid.

It is ironic that the ethics board demonstrates no ethics in the Noem power abuse case.

Republicans claim the economy is bad, but the Republican governors seeking reelection claim that the economy in their states is great. What a difference a state line makes.

Who knew that the comics are the most important part of the newspaper?

When the Editorial Board of the Journal realizes that most of their subscribers in this state are conservative and stop pushing their liberal agenda in the 'Two cents’ selected, letters to the editor, AP articles selected and now the comics; I will cancel my subscription. Soon you will all be out of a job.