Your Two Cents for Sept. 25

Protesting in the United States must be peaceful for the protection of many and if President Trump loses re-election there must be a peaceful transformation of power for the protection of all of us. Enough said.

So cancer doesn’t count because you can’t catch it. That is ludicrous.

Comparing COVID-19 to cancer is akin to comparing apples to oranges. Cancer is not a virus spread through respiratory droplets the way COVID is.

Gov. Noem is trying to lure businesses and visitors to our COVID-hotspot state, while Republican lawmakers are trying to overturn a policy that protects transgender students, which would discourage businesses and visitors to come to our state. Neither makes sense right now.

If you stop at a grocery store and then the drug store while you are going to a meeting at your church, how does someone know you contracted the flu at the meeting? Same with attending the rally or while at school. There is no proof how the disease was contracted.

Noem and Visit RC continue to value dollars over residents' lives. Obviously, they haven't lost a loved one to COVID.

