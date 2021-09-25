Your Two Cents for Sept. 25

Sen. Thune didn’t have a problem voting to increase the debt limit when the GOP rammed through tax cuts to benefit the very rich. He obviously isn’t in DC to govern for all Americans.

Dear Sen. Thune: I don’t need beef labeling. I buy beef from a local rancher, processed locally. I do need action from you concerning inflation, the border, government spending and debt, crime rate, government mandates, 35% increase in murders. Can you at least say something? Senator?

If our governor and Legislature respected the will of the people, then the people would not need to enact their will by changing the state Constitution. They disregarded the people’s will on anti-corruption measures and marijuana over the past three years, and they are now planning to redo the 2006 and 2008 abortion battles.

Pheasant numbers declined rapidly when farmers and ranchers started to mow and plow from fence to fence; there was no cover left for ground nesting birds. Killing predators upsets the balance and does nothing for pheasants.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0