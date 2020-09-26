 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 26

Two Cents

The term "home rule" sounds so innocuous when you first hear it. Voter beware, if the city passes this proposal, they will have access to your "pocketbook" via any taxes they want to enact not prohibited by state statute.

COVID-19 in our state is skyrocketing and our Republican legislators are concerned that transgender athletes are being treated too fairly by school officials. I guess it's all about priorities.

People need to feel safe and make a living. If you kill the economy saving the planet, you're left with nothing and no way to save the planet. 

The Democrats have yet to concede the 2016 elections. Can you say riots?

Senators Rounds and Thune have so far refused to stand up against the president’s irresponsible and uncaring behavior. What makes us think they will do anything now to protect our democracy and constitution?

I’m so fed up with going into a business only to have the cashier return my change with a “here you go.” I don’t know when the words “thank you” disappeared, but I sure wish they would find their way back again.

