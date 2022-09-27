Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Once the federal government sends the reservations in South Dakota $5.4 million to fight opioid addiction, do they ever have a deep research to where all of that money ends up? We just throw money at any issue with no consideration where the money winds up.

The day after alcohol is banned from the country I will support "no" on recreational marijuana. Alcohol causes far more harm than marijuana, it's all about the money folks.

Perhaps the RCJ Editorial Board hasn’t heard of the saying "Go woke, go broke."

This state is wasting more resources investigating the use of the state airplane than it costs to fly the [expletive] thing around the globe.

Kristi Noem can make time to fly anywhere in the U.S. on our state planes (12 times & counting) for her imaging, but can find only one date to debate her opponent in front of we the voters?

What a relief to know the CDC is going to tackle another epidemic — childhood obesity. Two weeks to flatten your curves.

Politics is the enemy of clarity.

If anyone is curious as to how Portland, Seattle and Chicago became the way they are, just watch Rapid City for the next 10 years.