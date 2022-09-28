Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If there is a candidate running unopposed for a position and voters don’t support his/her ideals, they don’t have to vote for him/her. By doing that, they send the message that many do not support those beliefs.

You are perfectly entitled to choose what you read and you are also entitled to make that choice for your children. You are not, however, entitled to take that choice from others by removing books from libraries and classrooms.

Just like all the other investigations into Gov. Noem's indiscretions, the investigation into her use of state planes for personal use will go nowhere. The best thing for the state would be just to vote her out of office and put this ongoing charade behind us.

Rather than making everyone (families, kids, the elderly, etc.) cross busy Omaha Street to go between the Pumpkin Chunkin' and the rest of the activities and vendors, why not, for next year's pumpkin fest, just have everything in the park. Or does that make too much sense?

Alcohol causes enough health, personal and societal problems. We don't need another "recreational drug" that maybe isn't quite as bad.