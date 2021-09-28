 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

Two Cents

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you, you have way more confidence in the government than I do.

What gives Gov. Noem the right to rename the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup the Governor's Buffalo Roundup? Oh, I forgot, rewriting history is part of the Republican instruction manual for governing.

If you are heading East and need gas, it is $3.09 in Kadoka (because they don’t ever have any tourists on I-90).

Vision Funds are nothing but redistribution of taxpayers' hard-earned wages and salaries — charity in other words.

Since the Rapid City school board isn’t doing anything significant to stop the spread of COVID, they should have to send back all the COVID funds they got. It’s hypocritical to take the money but then not use it to help keep our school kids from being exposed.

A special legislative session to impeach Attorney General Ravnsborg will be a big waste of taxpayers' money. Our Republican-dominated legislature will never hold one of their own accountable for anything.

