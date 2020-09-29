Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

Health care insurance must be made mandatory like automobile liability insurance. An uninsured person in the emergency room puts those with insurance at risk of higher premiums.

How about the city of Rapid City require businesses that sell firearms and other weapons install more anti-theft and anti-burglary measures?

I guess now liberals will get to experience what conservatives have all the years of a liberal Supreme Court. It will be different. But, the majority, in whatever form it comes, deserves its chance in our system.

You say Rounds and Thune are not standing up against our president, whom you say in irresponsible and uncaring. How do you figure that? You know why, because there is nothing to stand up against him for. Do your homework.

Hey management of stores we are in a pandemic of epic proportions and shopping is hazardous enough so how about not having stuff sold at your entryway with maskless or masked people/kids approaching us breaking the 6 foot rule.

