Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

First, we are told that South Dakota is a food desert and then we find out we have a high obesity rate from eating too much. Which is it?

Would a majority of South Dakotans be for Medicaid expansion if passage resulted in the need for a state income tax? Just asking the question, because eventually it would.

My two cents on the new comics is there should be more dailies.

Whenever people begin to make a concerted effort to attack a politician strictly on the basis of personal attacks rather than policy issues I believe that politician must be doing something right. Vote for Noem.

I miss the "Reader Photo of the Day." It was nice to see our local world through many pairs of eyes.

What South Dakota needs is a good, conservative newspaper instead of the liberal slant of the RCJ. All you see is anti-Trump, anti-Noem, anti-freedom, anti-personal choice... I could go on.

If it wasn’t for the Two Cents liberal comments, the majority of MAGA lovers that don’t like it are the ones that only get their news from one source anyways. It’s pretty obvious by looking at the comments how they lash out when the truth hurts the most.

