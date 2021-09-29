 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

Two Cents

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but was quite upset with the media for finding out about it and reporting on it.

And yet another case of unchecked nepotism involving Gov. Noem. This time it cost an experienced state employee her job and the state $200,000. This is what happens when you have a one-party government.

That the names of the state House representatives are being kept secret by the Republicans that voted to impeach the AG is just not right. They are our representatives in government, remember our state motto? "Under God The People Rule."

If Ravnsborg weren't the attorney general, he'd not have gotten off so lightly for killing a fellow human being. Impeachment  is necessary to protect  justice here in South Dakota.

My sister is a teacher in the Hood River Valley school system in Oregon where a mask mandate is in place for all students and faculty, plus a vaccination requirement for all staff. In the entire school system they have had three pediatric Covid cases.

