Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

Can't believe the city is still considering letting homeowners have chickens. If it passes get ready for skunks and rats to move in and ohhh the smell. They belong on a farm.

From January through July 29, 2020, the CDC shows 48 states reported salmonella outbreaks totaling 938 people, with 74% of the 409 interviewed being related to backyard poultry. This should be strongly considered, especially since 28% were kids age 5 and younger.

It is not the state's job to address the growing homicide rate in RC. Where is the City Council? What better time for reform policy to bring down our murder rate? Time for a little City Council action, as opposed to merely "cheerleading" for city government.

No person of reasonable intelligence can believe that BLM has more to do with Marxism than with black people being executed without penalty.

When you see the map of the hot spots in the USA for COVID, there’s South Dakota right in the center in bright red. But the science of mask-wearing is inconclusive, right Kristi?

