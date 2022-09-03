 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

Two Cents

Most of us are deeply concerned about the growing number of violent acts taking place in the Rapid City area in recent months. To all concerned: Please take the time to read the article submitted by Police Chief Don Hedrick in the August 31 RCJ. Big problems with complex solutions that everyone must be a part of.

I have been a registered Republican my entire voting life, but Jamie Smith will get my vote in November. Kristi Noem has proven time and again she doesn't deserve a second term as governor and certainly isn't presidential material.

Following the treatment of our governor in Sioux Falls by two persons I will definitely be voting for Gov. Noem. 

It is really bothersome that so many people continue to stand behind Trump and his illegal taking of documents from the White House. Those documents are not his personal property and belong to the National Archives. 

Biden likely to attract voters by referring to MAGA as semi-fascist and promoting themes of unity and having the DOJ do the dirty work.

