Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

The city wouldn’t need new revenue streams if the Council would live within its means — like not paying bonuses to public employees for doing their jobs.

The Rapid City Council is talking about a need to find "new revenue streams." How about finding new ways to stop spending so much of our money and forcing people out of their homes?

Why does the city have to spend the $20 million surplus? Why not give us a tax break on our property taxes or save it for a rainy day like hard-working property owners have to do?

Parents and grandparents, please quit expecting the school board to do parenting for you. If you are worried about your children catching anything, please send them to school wearing masks.

Will the $1.7 million tax revenue generated by the Sturgis Rally be used to pay the National Guard for the help in testing for COVID-19? Maybe helping pay for all post-rally hospital bills related to COVID-19?

Ms. Frye-Mueller and Mr. Goodwin please stop telling us what you think and what fringe-leaning events you attend. The majority of citizens don't care.

