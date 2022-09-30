 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Just now, Governor Noem says she promises to repeal the grocery tax if reelected. She did not support the Democratic proposal to reduce the grocery tax in the 2022 Legislative session — why now?

If they repeal the sales tax on food, the grocery prices will increase and watch your property tax and assessments increase to cover that 60% loss of revenue. Cap property tax, too.

A big thank you to Rapid City Parks Department for the beautiful flower gardens this summer. Your hard work is very much appreciated.

When all the anti-marijuana boogie men are done with the scare tactics, you might want to get your prescription drugs out and check all the side effects associated with your medication. Guaranteed you will not find any side effects from marijuana even close to what prescribed medication has associated with it.

With the conservative bias and change of the Sudoku, I am close to finished with this Lee Enterprises-owned paper. 

A food desert is defined as not having enough access to nutritious foods.  When all you have access to is high processed, fast food, etc., you are going to have obesity and many other health problems.

