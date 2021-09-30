Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Glad Gov. Noem can toss $200,000 of taxpayer money to cover up wrongdoing in pushing job opportunities for her daughter. South Dakota really is just a family business.

Really Kristi, blame your blatant nepotism on the media attacking your children. How dumb do you think we are?

The attorney general is "looking into" charges of nepotism by the governor while he is waiting for impeachment. This is the same governor who tried everything to get him to resign. Does anyone else see the craziness here?

Sen. Tim Goodwin states that having medical marijuana on the South Dakota ballot is just plain wrong and doesn’t understand how this could happen. Apparently, our state government doesn’t have anything to do with it.

If the GOP shuts down the government, their pay, perks and health care should immediately end.

So Johnson, Thune and Rounds voted against paying for the bills that they ran up over the last few years? All for a political game? Putting jobs at risk, Social Security checks, etc. I've grown weary of these games. Horrible for this country.

Don’t stop the tail bounty program. I have made a lot of beer money cutting tails off road kill.

