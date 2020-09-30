Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Lots of new trees have been planted along the bike path in west Rapid City. Those trees will be such a blessing to walkers and bike riders in years to come. I thank you. The environment thanks you.

Who on earth was responsible for the ridiculous decision to allow fireworks at Arrowhead Country Club? We are in a "red flag warning" and they were allowed to shoot off fireworks — crazy.

While hiking the Skyline Wilderness trails I came across a waste pile of a large dog left at the side of the trail. Spoils the area for others and not a neighborly thing to do, clean up after your dog or give it to someone who will care for it properly.

To the person that made the statement they had to live with a liberal court for years. That is a false statement if you look at the make up of the court because it has been a split court for a number of years.

Well of course teachers are essential workers, but they also have families to go home to. I would think every teacher would be voting in the next election like their lives depend on it because it does with this administration.

