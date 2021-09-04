Your Two Cents for Sept. 4

If people have the right to decide what is right for their body concerning the COVID vaccine, shouldn't they also have the right to decide what is right for them regarding an abortion?

Rapid City school board you represent everyone. The hundreds of emails and complaints you are receiving via email regarding your so-called COVID-19 plan should be a wake up call. Listen to all your constituents and at least try to meet them in the middle. No protocols in the middle of a pandemic is negligent.

I cannot think of a more foolish and wasteful use of taxpayer money than to sue over an unnecessary and dangerous fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Thanks Kristi.

Ms. Frye-Mueller and Mr. Goodwin, don’t listen to the uninformed and misinformed. The majority of citizens voted for you and support you.

I am not an expert on wars, but we have “left people behind” in Vietnam, the Kurds in Syria, Iraq. Check your facts before throwing mud, Trish Ladner.

Let me get this straight: You've eaten bologna all your life, but will refuse a vaccine because you don't know what's in it.

