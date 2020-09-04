 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 4

Two Cents

Darla Drew is a failure at parenting 101 with regard to backyard chickens. You don’t amend the rules to fit the behavior, you correct the behavior to fit the rules. Enforce city ordinances.

Rather than enforce the law on chickens within the city limits, the City Council takes the easy way out and changes the law. Duh.

If the Rush require face masks for fans, I won't be renewing my season tickets.

I am voting by mail as my ballot will be mailed to me on Sept. 18, and I am not going to vote again as our  president wants them to do in North Carolina as that is against the law. Would someone please tell him that.

It's good that Noem likes to be in the spotlight. She has South Dakota all over the national news. 

Maybe Laura Armstrong should go on CNN again to make her plea that all Rapid City resident should heed the China flu. Those of us that are "irresponsible" must not have seen her the last time.

Clearly state universities are staying face-to-face no matter the situation since they need the revenue. Otherwise, there would be a set of criteria to determine a move online.

