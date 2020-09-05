Your Two Cents for Sept. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So we don’t know how many COVID-19 cases resulted from the rally since secondary cases are are not being counted?

Does Gov. Noem even realize there are 171 South Dakota families grieving the loss of a loved one due to the virus?

South Dakota is the top COVID-19 hot spot, and Kristi Noem is spending taxpayer money to advertise the state as a place open to visitors, with no restrictions. This disregards the safety of the citizens of this state.

Unless the Rush requires masks, I won't be renewing my season tickets.

President Trump wasn’t saying to vote twice. He was saying to go to voting site to check if you were down as already voting and if it’s not recorded to vote onsite so then the “voting patrol” would need to check signatures.

How can the "school" cases of COVID be reported as belonging to the Rapid City schools when school is not even in session yet?

If Gov. Noem’s ad was appropriate, it would have been aired during both the Democratic and Republican conventions. But, of course, it wasn’t appropriate. It was self-promotion paid for by taxpayers.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0