Your Two Cents for Sept. 6

Kudos to Central High Class of '77 for building 77 beds for kids and teens as their 40th reunion Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit project.

If Sioux Falls doesn't want the Wholestone Farms slaughterhouse, perhaps Kristi Noem should encourage it to locate to Watertown, or better yet, to her hometown of Castlewood. I'm sure the increased business would more than offset the increase in noise, smell, traffic and crime.

The DOJ is doing exactly what it was intended to do, go after criminals. Taking documents that do not belong to you that are highly classified, lying about having them, and endangering the country’s security is nothing but criminal. 

Before Biden pays billions of our tax dollars for college tuition, military veterans and especially the homeless vets (all served to protect our freedom), should be taken care of first. They have certainly earned it.

Don’t forget the first Saturday after the first Monday of September is Happy Grandkids Day, so this year on September 10 wish your grandchildren a very special day.

