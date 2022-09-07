Your Two Cents for Sept. 7

I have no problem with Democrats or Republicans, it’s the outright lies and non-believable conspiracies being spread from individuals, including at the local and federal level, that hurt our democracy. What part of this is American?

You remember Joe who ran as the great arbitrator and peacemaker. He suddenly disappeared and in his place was a fiery dictator flanked by Marines and demeaning those who didn’t vote for him as “vicious threats to our democracy” — some peacemaker Old Joe, he is the great divider and war monger.

It's too bad all the Democrats have to offer is anti-Trump rhetoric.

Senators Thune and Rounds and Representative Johnson: please stand up, act like leaders and speak out against the insane incendiary rhetoric being spewed by the former president. You all share responsibility for the violence that is being fomented within your own party.

So another Democrat said he/she will not vote for Gov. Noem. I'm sure she wasn't counting on a Democrat vote anyway.

September temperatures raging in the 90s, too many wildfires out west. Those who deny climate change should wake up.