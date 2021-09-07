 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 7

Your Two Cents for Sept. 7

Two Cents

Bill, thank you for sharing your daughter’s story on covid. I cut your article out of the paper and gave it to my daughter hoping this will change her mind as she also has a lot of concerns with the vaccine. I will pray for Brooke for a complete recovery.

A thank you to Clay Colombe and Amy Policky (and Dr. Simon) who understand the awesome responsibility of being of the school board of the second largest school district in South Dakota, and that you represent 14, 000 students and 1,800 staff members. Thank you for taking your job seriously.

Kudos to the kids who wrote such nice things about their grandparents to honor their 50th anniversary on the sidewalk at Canyon Lake Park. That was about the sweetest thing I ever saw. Good job kids!

The four new school board members ran on a campaign of transparency; yet now they are literally stripping away that transparency by weakening the board’s relationships with teachers and staff. I’m beginning to doubt the school board’s support of public education.

