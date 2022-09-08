Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Rapid City has 13 schools without air conditioning, some with classrooms reaching over 90 degrees. Many of those schools also are not handicapped accessible, have ancient heating and electrical systems, and have classrooms that are too small. Our kids deserve better.

SD wages are so low that many South Dakotans are working more than one job to make ends meet. On Labor Day, Governor Noem noted that working more than one job is a good thing. That is not the American dream.

All of the rhetoric produced by Jamie Smith tells us how horrible Kristi Noem has been as our governor, but says nothing of his visions or qualifications. Citizens of South Dakota, please remember what happened in 2020 when voters were convinced to vote against a presidential candidate rather than for the better man.

If Pennington County thinks a four-day work week is the answer to its staffing issues, they’re in for a rude awakening. Look for the Rapid City common council and/or mayor to be next to propose the same schedule for city offices.