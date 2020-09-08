Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So let me get this straight. The PGA Fed Ex Cup and The LPGA ANA and every pro sport in the nation is being played with no spectators, but Sanford Health is sponsoring The Senior PGA in Sioux Falls this week in COVID-spikiing SD and inviting crowds to attend? Sanford Health? ... an oxymoron!

I thought my brother, my two cousins, my Dad, my two uncles, and my aunt were patriots. Now I found out that they were losers?

Maybe the brilliant minds at the City of Spearfish wouldn’t have to take 100% of Visit Spearfish’s budget had they thought of how they would pay for the sports complex at the Exit 17 housing project BEFORE they purchased land and were sold a bill of good by Dream Designs to build work force housing when we don’t have jobs for those people in the first place? I see that the old sawmill property that the city just “had to have” for a sports complex is being used to park garbage trucks and dumpsters instead.

Trump has ordered that the Stars and Stipes newspaper that all military people have read since the Civil War be stopped! What next?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0