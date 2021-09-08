 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Two Cents

If the Rapid City School Board believes their approach to coronavirus will be successful, you'd think they would be eager to publish data frequently about how many kids and teachers become infected. Instead, the school board is trying to suppress that information.

Stop picking on the school board. A lot of criticism thrown their way is sour gapes over the last election results. It's time to get over it and stop the prejudice and finger pointing.

Did no one talk to these school board candidates? Why would you vote for anyone who just moved here? Someone who has no kids enrolled in RCAS? Whatever happens it's our own fault.

School board member Doney is concerned about immigrants' vaccine status? Really?

The school board are elected officials. We elected them. If you voted for someone else get more people to vote with you next time and quit making ridiculous accusations.

It concerns me that Rapid City needs more sources of revenue. I do as well. I have to live within my means and so should the government. Sooner than later the people will not be able to pay anymore.

