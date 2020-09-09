Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t forget Saturday, 12 September, the first Saturday after the first Monday of September, is “HAPPY GRAND KIDS DAY”! No gifts, no cards, just wish them a sincere Happy Grand Kids Day.

So... Speaker of the House Haugaard, along with Senators Jensen and Russell will be in town on Thursday to “listen” to the public? I guess there’s a first time for everything!

Thank you to the person the other day at Target who felt you needed to park so close to me and dent my car with your door I now have a huge dent thanks to you and you didn’t have the respect and courage to acknowledge it in some way. Karma is a you know what!

The ignorance shines brighter every day when you have an event at Mt. Rushmore with 7,500 people, half a million for Sturgis and the fair but the only thing Noem can say is we expect higher numbers of COVID-19.

I hear a lot of talk about police accountability and defunding police after a person is injured or killed because they did not fallow the officer's requests or made gestures like they had a weapon. Why aren't we talking about their responsibility because if they had followed the officer's request they would still be alive or uninjured?

