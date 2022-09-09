Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Of course Pennington County employees are in favor of a four-day work week – who wouldn’t want a three-day weekend every week? Since the county is funded by the taxpayers, they need to maintain Monday through Friday services.

Since not all the schools in the Rapid City School district have or can be fitted with air conditioning, the taxpayers of the Rapid City School district better step up and pass bond issues to update or replace older schools so air conditioning can be installed. Many parents are scrambling to figure out what to do with their children who get dismissed early.

Regarding the matter of a four-day work week for county employees – let's remember these positions are for service to taxpayers and not working four days a week results in lack of service to taxpayers.

When people openly exercise their freedom of speech, it is frequently picked up by the media and broadcasted to the public. Unfortunately it is fascinating and disturbing that many will automatically believe those words are facts.