Your Two Cents for September 1

I would like to personally invite the Rapid City school board members to come and sub for the many, many teachers that are currently out sick with COVID. Congratulations, your “plan” is failing us all.

Among the geniuses outside Monument Hospital protesting the hospital's mask mandates were a pair of women, each holding a sign. One said "Follow the sciece; masks don't work." The other sign read, "Drop the mandets." Does anybody take these people seriously?

All teachers in the RCAS district have opened their doors. And we, as professional educators, promise to do what we do best — to be there for “our kids.” In return, we ask that our students, parents, administrations, school boards and communities be there for “us.” We can do this together.

I guess Tonchi Weaver’s definition of liberty doesn’t apply to the individual rights of privately owned business. Hypocrisy abounds within Citizens for Liberty.

I think we can honor those lost in the flood for far less than $20 million.

