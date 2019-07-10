Dozens of years ago we voted in a half-cent sales tax to pay for three things: multi-level parking on the south side of St. Joe between 5th and 6th streets, the LaCroix addition to the Civic Center and the new airport. Why wasn't the multi-level parking built? (That area is now referred to as the Presidents Plaza.)
To the reader who thinks those of us protesting the mistreatment of migrant children and adults should open our home and sponsor a child, I would if that was an option. I challenge you to open a Bible and read Matthew 25: 40-45.
Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.
You have free articles remaining.
It should be a crime to use children for protesting purposes. Having children holding signs and protesting along with adults is a form of child abuse and should be treated as such.
All the weathermen that said we were over two inches behind on rain for June need to be fired. I suppose we are already over a foot behind for July.
I certainly am sorry to see that $2.5 million or more was taken from needed improvements to our national parks to fund a campaign event.