Spectacular is the word to describe the beautiful rolling hills that are covered with yellow clover. That is a result of all the wonderful snows and rains this spring and summer.
During this time of real or imagined exaggerated differences of opinions, it reminds one of a passage from English poet John Milton’s epic, Paradise Lost: "For never can true reconcilement grow where wounds of deadly hate have pierced so deep."
To the person who said we should sponsor an immigrant child: First of all, they shouldn't have been taken from their parents at all. Second, if it were even possible to sponsor a child, where and how do I sign up?
Curious as to reason construction begins in height of tourist season at Mount Rushmore.
Few people find much use for mosquitoes, but spraying them also sprays the bugs birds eat and those that pollinate flowers and food crops. So say goodbye to mosquitoes, but also birds and bees and flowers and gardens.
Our legislators, with the passage of HB 1087, want "intellectual diversity" in our universities. What I'd really like to see is some intellectual diversity in our legislative body, so let's implement a bill to regulate that.