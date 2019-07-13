Yet another issue with the county not providing adequate public notice before taking an action. Either the county attorney is giving bad advice or the board is not listening. These mistakes cost money.
From her campaign kickoff event it appears that Scyller Borglum is even Trumpier than Mike Rounds. I didn't think that was possible given Rounds' inability to say one bad word about Trump.
Athletes playing on teams that represent the United States are not employees of the United States. As citizens of the United States they are free to exercise their First Amendment right not to lend their celebrity to the present occupant of the White House.
To the guy who pulled his large motorcycle with a passenger into a handicap spot at west side Dairy Queen the other night, your only visible handicap was your arrogance.
So the mayor of Chicago is not cooperating with ICE officials on illegal immigrants? Maybe all federal funding should be suspended to Chicago and all other cities and states that fail to cooperate and what part of illegal does the mayor not understand?