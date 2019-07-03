The 4th of July to me has always been about being and celebrating it as a American, not as a Republican or Democrat. I am sorry to see Trump destroy it.
After much thought and listening to arguments for and against funded abortions, I do believe we should have funded adoptions.
I hear this fall that Meadowbrook Golf Course will be re-doing the cart paths. Why waste the money when 95 percent of the carts park off the paths and park next to the tees and greens. What a waste of money — just like the Starter shack they built that took driving range space and all carts cut across number 10 tee box to get to the first hole tee box (someone is going to get hit).
Recently I was part of a funeral procession on Indiana St. and was extremely surprised and impressed to witness a Rapid City Streets crew stop the work they were performing, removed their hardhats and place them over their hearts as the procession passed, remaining that way until all vehicles had passed. Such respect shown by that crew needs to be acknowledged and gratitude passed to them. Kudos to that crew and Thank You!