Can we please, please get some speed bumps installed on Catron and Sheridan Lake roads before these speeding maniacs kill someone!?
Now you have PGA golfers coming out and endorsing the benefits of CBD for anti-inflammatory, anxiety and sleep. Basically, the excuses at this point are just plain ridiculous not to have this available as another treatment form for people that can benefit by using this.
Kudos to Rapid City and Verizon on the street light cell tower addition. Perhaps areas such as Sheridan Lake Road and Corral Drive will be considered for this as the last time Verizon wanted to install a new tower some residents filed an objection because of the aesthetic effects. So, we have suffered poor cell phone reception forever.
If the state powers-to-be are really serious about pheasant habitat, industrial hemp can really boost the needed habitat and pheasant restoration.
Making it harder to get an abortion in South Dakota may lead to a lower South Dakota abortion rate, but does not reflect the actual abortion rate of South Dakota women.