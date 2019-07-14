It would be wonderful when one sings the Star Spangled Banner to sing it as it was written and meant to be sung instead of adding their own interpretation with many added notes up and down the scale. Remember singers, it’s not about YOU.
To those liberal Democrats that can’t stand Trump, we put up with Obama for eight years. You crybabies can move to Canada if you don’t like our situation.
Downtown driving, three blocks and almost three accidents: 1) from the middle lane turned into a parking space, driver had to slam on brakes to avoid, 2) driver pulling out of space into traffic almost hit a car waiting on light, 3: a car nearly rear-ended another ... please start enforcing infractions other than speeding. This is downright dangerous.
King Allender needs to represent the taxpayers of Rapid City. He needs to quit pandering to the influential of Rapid City and stroking his own ego.