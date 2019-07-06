This was the first time I attended the Piedmont parade and I want to say the people were wonderful despite the rain. A few of the horses were the only ones to not want to ford the creek running down the street.
Nice to see all the people of different ethnic backgrounds come together to celebrate America’s birthday.
I agree with Kent Bush's column about the uselessness of the death penalty. I have commented a number of times that we shouldn't give murderers a peaceful 15-minute death by drugs. Let them spend years cooped up in a cell.
You have free articles remaining.
To those protesting the conditions of the immigrant children, maybe you should be part of the solution. If you care so much, why not open your homes and sponsor a child?
A huge shout-out to the community health center. What a great caring staff. We were treated so respectfully in a truly trying and scary time for our family. What a wonderful resource for a life-jarring medical emergency in our family.
Please make an example of the folks who took the antlers and buffalo skull from Wind Cave park so no others will do it.