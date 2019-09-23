Remember when the Republican Party stood for fiscal conservatism and the belief in states' rights, and claimed to have the moral high ground? But now it is ruled by an immoral man who thumbs his nose at the laws of God and man, while running up record-setting national debt and overriding states' environmental regulations.
Recent studies have shown a dramatic decrease in the population of birds worldwide. Please do your part to help birds. Provide habitat, bird feeders and bird baths and keep your cats indoors.
Actually, "separation of church and state" is NOT in the constitution. But "... congress shall create no laws limiting religion" is.
Not only no, but hell no, to mining above the rim of Spearfish Canyon!
You have free articles remaining.
If congress tries and fails to impeach the president, does that validate an imperial presidency?
The price of a gallon of gas has been falling for a month. Except Rapid City where the greedy still manage to fix the prices and line their pockets, because they can. I travel regularly to Gillette and right now the price of gas is $2.28 at the lowest.
Who needs an assault weapon carrying 30-50 rounds of ammo, when legitimate hunters are limited to weapons holding only 3-6 rounds per gun?