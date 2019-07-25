The small group of legislators that passed the “In God We Trust” law for all schools absolutely got it wrong. It should read “In God We Trust and All Others Pay Cash." I’m a Christian and I think this is a total waste of resources.
The motto "In God We Trust" can be interpreted as any person’s god. Just think of it as a guide for all fellow citizens.
Ever wonder what happened to Obama's czars? Never hear that terminology being used for president-appointed officials anymore, and why would a free nation ever want to use the terminology of a totalitarian style of governing? Russian collusion?
Dissent and protesting an unjust government is literally one of the most patriotic things an American can engage in. If you disagree, I bet you can guess exactly where I think you should go in it's not to the country of your origin.
Heartwarming to see West River liberals in full Trump Derangement Syndrome meltdown mode. It makes their constant obstructionism even more obviously objectionable than it would normally be and the path to keeping America great just that much easier in 2020.