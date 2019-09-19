If Iran made a hostile move on the USA, the USA would respond, and rightly so. So since Iran made a hostile move on the Saudis, why do we not allow the Saudis to do their own responding?
Every year tens of thousands of very high paying "tech jobs" go unfilled across communities in the United States. Luckily for them, Rapid City gladly exports hundreds and hundreds from SDSM&T and our local educational system to try to meet their demand. Hmmmm?
Enough with all of the road construction already. The two seasons in Rapid City .... Winter & road construction when will it END?
I do not understand why Toilet Papering houses is considered a harmless and acceptable juvenile prank! I was not the primary target in the neighborhood, but numerous houses got hit in the past couple of days! If the Toilet Paper stayed on the targeted properties that would be bad enough, but when the wind blows it all over the neighborhood and then it rains, we all get to share in this wet soggy mess!