Youth and Family Services in need of volunteers for gift-wrapping booth

Youth & Family Services and the Exchange Club of Rapid City will sponsor a holiday gift-wrapping booth at Rushmore Mall during the month of December. The holiday gift-wrapping booth is entirely staffed by volunteers, and YFS is in need of volunteers from the community.

Morning, afternoon, and evening shifts are available. Volunteers must be 13 years of age or older. Volunteers will be required to wear a face mask during their shifts. The holiday gift-wrapping booth will be open the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5, and will reopen Dec. 10 and remain in full operation through Dec. 24. The booth will be located near the food court close to the center of Rushmore Mall.

To volunteer, go to YFS’ online sign-up page and select the shift(s) when you’re available to help. The sign-up page can be found at https://signup.com/go/YypCgUv or find the link at youthandfamilyservices.org/gift-wrap/. For more information about the holiday gift-wrapping booth, contact YFS Community Outreach and Events Coordinator Justin Freeman at JFreeman@youthandfamilyservices.org or 605-342-4195.

Shoppers will be able to stop by the booth and have their holiday purchases wrapped for a fee. All proceeds will be used to support YFS programs that annually provide vital assistance to more than 14,000 children and families in western South Dakota.

“Volunteering at YFS’ gift wrapping booth is fun way to provide a great service to the community while raising funds to support YFS’ programs,” Freeman said.

“We invite you to volunteer individually or with family, friends, co-workers, or community groups. This volunteer opportunity is a great way to have some fun, meet new people, and share a little holiday cheer,” Freeman said. “If wrapping isn’t your area of expertise, we hope you’ll stop down to have your gifts wrapped to support children in our community.”

