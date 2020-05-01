Youth and Family Services receives $20,000 grant for elevator project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The South Dakota Community Foundation has given a $20,000 grant to Youth & Family Services, Inc. to help with the purchase and installation of an elevator in a new two-story classroom in Rapid City.

“We are very thankful for the generous support and partnership with the South Dakota Community Foundation”, said Connie Olson, YFS Chief Development Officer. “Working together, we are able to meet the immediate and future needs of children and families in our community.”

Youth & Family Services serves and employs individuals with a variety of abilities. To ensure that everyone can safely and easily access the second story in the new addition, the organization included an elevator in the design plan.

“The South Dakota Community Foundation is proud to partner with Youth & Family Services, Inc. as they provide accessibility for both clients and staff”, said Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “Family programs are housed on the second floor and it is imperative that everyone can benefit from these services.”

