Youth attempting to save ram culture through shows, judging

When Bronson Smith is judging sheep, he commands the floor.
Those watching will see the gears turning in his head as he evaluates the structure, rib cage, knees, feet, face and every other aspect of the livestock in front of him.
“The sheep industry is pretty near and dear to me,” Smith said Thursday after judging the 75th annual Newell Ram Show. “There’s not many young people coming back up, so it’s exciting to sort through sheep and see what the future is going to provide.”
Smith is an animal science junior at South Dakota State University from Powell, Wyoming. He’s been judging shows since he was in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America, but has been around sheep his entire life.
He said his dad has a commercial sheep background raising about 1,100 ewes and a commercial buck operation.
However, it’s not just the sheep Smith likes to be around — it’s the people who raise them.
“Everybody in the industry is very supportive of one another. It’s a very tight group; it presents a fun challenge to try to move forward in an old industry,” Smith said.
After Smith announced the results for each division, people showing made their way around the barn for handshakes and congratulatory pats on the back.
Those showing sheep Thursday ranged in age from about 15 to 70. Newell Ram Sale Secretary Christ Frerichs said there’s an ebb and flow for younger people showing sheep, but those who start young are typically in it for life.
“We have a handful of consignors now in their 20s, but they all started in their teens,” she said. “Some years we have a handful of fresh ones starting with their own name and their own flock and they just sort of grow with it. I will say, though, if you ever meet an old shepherd who sees a young person getting into it, nothing excites them more than young people getting in the business.”
Ben Pearson, 25, of Hettinger, North Dakota, said he also got into sheep showing from his dad. His dad started showing when he was in the Future Farmers of America in high school.
Pearson said his dad got a starter flock and ran with it from there. When Pearson was about 8 years old, he got his own flock with 10 head of Rambouillets. He said he started showing in 4-H and in the Future Farmers of America in high school.
He now has 35 head of registered Rambouillet ewes and that’s where he wants to keep it. He said he shows the Rambouillets and his sisters and dad show the Suffolks.
Pearson said all the sheep he showed Thursday will go to sale.
“If they don’t sell, we’ll take them home, but it kind of depends,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll sell them all. Hopefully, we go back with nothing.”
Pearson said sheep start getting ready for show after they’ve weaned. He said his family starts feeding the sheep rations to help with muscle growth and growth altogether.
Then they cut out and block out the show sheep. He said they take handsheers to the animals, which is called fitting.
Picking the sheep comes down to a variety of characteristics, the least of which is size. He said he looks for an animal that’s structurally correct that has longevity.
“It kind of starts with the legs — they need strong bones,” Pearson said. “For your ewes, you usually want it to be a little bit bigger.”
Pearson’s Rambouillet yearling stud lamb was chosen as the division and overall grand champion for the show.
Smith said that ram is a bold and dimensional sheep that’s rugged. He said it’s big-footed and has a good structure, which he said is the most important thing in his mind.
“I think structure needs to be of the utmost importance when selecting breeding stock,” he said. “That’s something I think goes to the wayside too often.”
For the wool breeds, like the Rambouillets, he looks for fleece and clips. For the meat breads, like the Suffolk, he looks at terminal characteristics like meat and muscle.
The 75th Ram Show & Sale will last through Friday with the sale at 11 a.m. Ewes will sell first followed by stud rams and range rams. Those unable to attend due to COVID-19 may phone in bids on sale day. For more information, call Frerichs at 605-456-2941.
