Youth attempting to save ram culture through shows, judging

Those showing sheep Thursday ranged in age from about 15 to 70. Newell Ram Sale Secretary Christ Frerichs said there’s an ebb and flow for younger people showing sheep, but those who start young are typically in it for life.

“We have a handful of consignors now in their 20s, but they all started in their teens,” she said. “Some years we have a handful of fresh ones starting with their own name and their own flock and they just sort of grow with it. I will say, though, if you ever meet an old shepherd who sees a young person getting into it, nothing excites them more than young people getting in the business.”

Ben Pearson, 25, of Hettinger, North Dakota, said he also got into sheep showing from his dad. His dad started showing when he was in the Future Farmers of America in high school.

Pearson said his dad got a starter flock and ran with it from there. When Pearson was about 8 years old, he got his own flock with 10 head of Rambouillets. He said he started showing in 4-H and in the Future Farmers of America in high school.

He now has 35 head of registered Rambouillet ewes and that’s where he wants to keep it. He said he shows the Rambouillets and his sisters and dad show the Suffolks.