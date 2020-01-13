Youth Council to meet for first time Tuesday

The inaugural meeting and community celebration of the Rapid City Youth City Council is scheduled to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
The event begins with a community social from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the first meeting of the Youth Council at 6:30 p.m., which will include the swearing in of 18 Youth Council members, election of officers and deliberation on a number of agenda items. The 18 members are serving one- to two-year terms on the youth council.
The formation of the Rapid City Youth City Council was approved by the Rapid City Common Council at its Dec. 2 meeting. City youth leaders approached Mayor Steve Allender in mid-September about the possibility and worked with staff of the Rapid City Area Schools to formalize a proposal to establish the Youth City Council.
As part of the resolution, the youth council would meet one Tuesday each month in City Council Chambers and would address issues relevant to youth. Rapid City Council member Lance Lehmann will be the non-voting liaison to the group.
Lehmann, City Council President Laura Armstrong and City Finance Officer Pauline Sumption will represent the city at Tuesday's meeting. It will open with roll call and determination of quorum, the Pledge of Allegiance and the oath of office to be administered by Sumption. Election of Youth Council officers, adoption of bylaws and establishing a calendar of meetings are among the business items.
"The Youth City Council will help stimulate interest among youth in our community and in city government," Mayor Steve Allender said. "These young people are our future leaders of our community and why not introduce them to the tools of the government process and have them use those tools to consider issues that are important to them and learning the importance of civic engagement and community service."
Rapid City Teen Up Youth Engagement Coordinator for the Rapid City Area Schools, Kristin Kiner, said the students are excited about the Youth City Council.
"We are excited about creating this platform for students to share their voice, develop leadership skills and serve their community," Kiner said. "The Rapid City Youth Council will be mutually beneficial to the students and our community."
The Youth Council is comprised of members in the 9th-12 grade and between the ages of 14 and 18. Members to be sworn in for one-year terms on the youth council will be Hannah Churchill, Sadie Colbeck, Hunter Herzog, Rebecca Huang, Kwynn Morsching and Kaitlynn Wellman. Serving two-year terms will be Jordyn Kokesh, Rylan Barnett, Grace Bradley, Grace Dodds, Kiran Kelly, Jocelyn Konechne, Victoria Lujan, Raleigh Lunderman, Peyton Swallow, Charlie Swann, Tuswega Taoniye L. Mendoza and Elizabeth Wright.