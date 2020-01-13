Youth Council to meet for first time Tuesday

The inaugural meeting and community celebration of the Rapid City Youth City Council is scheduled to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.

The event begins with a community social from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the first meeting of the Youth Council at 6:30 p.m., which will include the swearing in of 18 Youth Council members, election of officers and deliberation on a number of agenda items. The 18 members are serving one- to two-year terms on the youth council.

The formation of the Rapid City Youth City Council was approved by the Rapid City Common Council at its Dec. 2 meeting. City youth leaders approached Mayor Steve Allender in mid-September about the possibility and worked with staff of the Rapid City Area Schools to formalize a proposal to establish the Youth City Council.

As part of the resolution, the youth council would meet one Tuesday each month in City Council Chambers and would address issues relevant to youth. Rapid City Council member Lance Lehmann will be the non-voting liaison to the group.