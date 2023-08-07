During the annual Oglala Nation Wacipi and Rodeo, money is a barrier for youth looking to enjoy the celebration. One woman, Yvonne “Tiny” DeCory, Oglala Lakota, is working to make sure all youth are included, regardless of cost barriers.

On Pine Ridge, 44% of residents live below the poverty line, with an unemployment rate of nearly 70%, according to 2021 census data. Many young people can’t afford carnival rides, food or merchandise.

DeCory, who leads the BEAR (Be Excited About Reading) Project, frequently organizes free events for youth to enjoy.

“[The kids are] given an opportunity to socialize with other kids who are probably going through similar things, and it’s good for everybody’s mental health,” DeCory said. “It gives the kids a chance to just be kids. Anytime a 14-year-old has the chance to just be 14, we’ll let them, because a lot of them are taking care of their families at home and they’re struggling, too.”

DeCory said she makes sure to keep children’s mental health in mind. Youth suicide on Pine Ridge is a major issue. In August 2020, a state of emergency was issued by former president Julian Bear Runner after 177 citizens, mostly between ages 14 to 32, attempted suicide.

“A lot of the time we don’t think about these things when we’re planning for our kids,” DeCory said.

To make sure all children are being included, DeCory worked to plan a free Youth Festival.

From Aug. 3 thru 6, DeCory organized a series of activities in YO (Youth Opportunity) Park outside of the Wacipi arena. From three-on-three basketball games to free meals and a skateboarding competition, over 26 free events were planned for the weekend.

One of these events, The Toby Eagle Bull Classic entered its 21st year, allowing youth to participate in a free skateboarding competition to win prize money, gaming consoles and skateboards. Kyle Mesteth, Oglala Lakota and founder and CEO of Ground Control, a group that aims to encourage youth art and hobbies, said he believes in the importance of giving youth something to do and a place to hang out.

“Grandma Tiny has been doing this for so many years and has had so many events constantly available for us,” Mesteth said. “It’s just good to give [the youth] a sense of community and belonging.”

On Aug. 4, Mesteth led youth down Pine Ridge’s Main Street and into the skatepark during the “rolling of the boards” in which skaters make their own parade to kick off the competition.

“I just want everyone to come to YO Park and feel safe with us,” DeCory said. “Come and dance with us. Come and share the fun.”