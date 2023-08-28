With more than 700 youth taking advantage of Rapid City’s ‘Youth Ride Free’ program during the first week of school, the program surpassed an impressive mark for overall youth ridership.

Since the program began at the start of the 2016-17 school year, more than 500,000 youth trips have been recorded during the school year. The numbers include youth trips recorded during the school year and do not reflect summer youth boardings, which are also free.

“The ‘Youth Ride Free’ program has been a great success,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, RTS System manager. “Our numbers have continued to climb steadily upward since the COVID challenges. When the program started, I don’t think anyone envisioned 500,000 youth riders. Public transportation in Rapid City is embraced by a growing number of parents and their children.”

Gould-Stabile said the free cost, convenience and peace of mind are great advantages to the program.

“The service provides parents with peace of mind knowing there is a reliable option for getting their child to school,” said Gould-Stabile. “It’s free and a convenient option for school but getting anywhere along our fixed route system. It’s also a great option when that school car isn’t working or we have cold, inclement weather with icy roads.”

More than 40,000 youth riders utilized the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program during the 2022-23 school year, an 18% increase over the number of youth riders using the program during the previous school year. From September through May — the 2022-23 school calendar — Rapid Transit System recorded 40,669 youth passenger trips. The number compares to 33,101 youth trips recorded during the same time period for the 2021-22 school year.