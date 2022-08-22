 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Youth ride program accepting student registration

  • 0
Rapid Ride

Rapid Ride buses sit idle while waiting to depart at the Milo Barber Transportation Center in downtown Rapid City in March. The Youth Ride Free program for students is once again in operation. Parents can ride free, with their student, for an orientation Aug. 22-29.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Rapid City students can catch a free ride to class for the seventh year in a row using a program from the Rapid Transit System.

The system is offering a free ride orientation period for parents that began Monday and will last through Aug. 29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the Rapid Ride buses. Parents must be accompanied with their school-aged child.

About 33,101 riders used the Youth Ride Free program during the 2021-2022 school year, a 17.9% increase over the 27,662 youth riders using the service in the 2020-2021 school year.

"The ‘Youth Ride Free’ program continues to be a great success,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, RTS System manager. “The service provides parents with peace of mind knowing there is a reliable option for getting their child to school. The program is a free and convenient option for transportation to and from school for youth and anywhere along our fixed route system.

People are also reading…

“It’s also a great option when that school car isn’t working or we have cold, inclement weather with icy roads.”

The program began during the 2016-2017 school year. Youth are not limited to the number of times they can ride on the bus system in the program.

Students must be registered for the free transportation program. Parents and guardians can contact Rapid Transit Service at 605-394-6631 to register or go online to rapidride.org. Information that must be submitted includes the student's name, school, parent or guardian's name and a phone number for emergency contact purposes.

High school age youth are encouraged to have a photo ID to prove their eligibility for the program as physical passes are not being provided. The ID could be a current school ID or government-issued ID.

According to the Rapid Ride website, the system is unable to accommodate Terra Sancta (St. Elizabeth Seton School) and Corral Drive Elementary School trip routes. Adults must accompany children under five years old.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Aug. 18

Your Two Cents for Aug. 18

The last production of the summer at Black Hills Playhouse is fabulous! We are so blessed to have this theater in the Black Hills!!

Your Two Cents for Aug. 16

Your Two Cents for Aug. 16

Those who wish for $2.25 a gallon gas again seem to forget that the country was shut down at the time with no one going anywhere but, hey, tha…

Your Two Cents for Aug. 20

Your Two Cents for Aug. 20

I am getting tired of Goodwin and Howard’s complaining about the federal government. Both individuals are retired military and receive excelle…

Watch Now: Related Video

UK's biggest cargo port on strike amid rising cost of living

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News