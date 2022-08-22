Youth ride program accepting student registration

Rapid City students can catch a free ride to class for the seventh year in a row using a program from the Rapid Transit System.

The system is offering a free ride orientation period for parents that began Monday and will last through Aug. 29 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules by boarding any of the Rapid Ride buses. Parents must be accompanied with their school-aged child.

About 33,101 riders used the Youth Ride Free program during the 2021-2022 school year, a 17.9% increase over the 27,662 youth riders using the service in the 2020-2021 school year.

"The ‘Youth Ride Free’ program continues to be a great success,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, RTS System manager. “The service provides parents with peace of mind knowing there is a reliable option for getting their child to school. The program is a free and convenient option for transportation to and from school for youth and anywhere along our fixed route system.

“It’s also a great option when that school car isn’t working or we have cold, inclement weather with icy roads.”

The program began during the 2016-2017 school year. Youth are not limited to the number of times they can ride on the bus system in the program.

Students must be registered for the free transportation program. Parents and guardians can contact Rapid Transit Service at 605-394-6631 to register or go online to rapidride.org. Information that must be submitted includes the student's name, school, parent or guardian's name and a phone number for emergency contact purposes.

High school age youth are encouraged to have a photo ID to prove their eligibility for the program as physical passes are not being provided. The ID could be a current school ID or government-issued ID.

According to the Rapid Ride website, the system is unable to accommodate Terra Sancta (St. Elizabeth Seton School) and Corral Drive Elementary School trip routes. Adults must accompany children under five years old.