Ziolkowski remembered as man devoted to family, Crazy Horse

Casimir Pavel Ziolkowski, the man who helped the face of Crazy Horse emerge from rock, is being remembered as “a great guy who had a great soul” and a lifelong passion for his family’s legacy at Crazy Horse Memorial.

Ziolkowski, 68, died from a heart attack on May 12.

“He was always positive and smiling and joking around, and everybody loved Cas,” said his wife of 38 years, Deiadra Ziolkowski. “He was hard working. He’d give the shirt off his back. He would buy dinner for strangers.”

“His heart and soul was on that mountain. He’d done that his whole life,” she said. “It was everything he loved.”

Casimir was one of 10 children born to Ruth and Korczak Ziolkowsi, the founders of Crazy Horse Memorial. Deiadra said Casimir started working at the memorial when he was about 10 and spent 50 years there.

“Growing up, there were 10 children and they all just worked there,” Deiadra said, noting that Ruth and Korczak’s five daughters worked in the gift shop or visitor center while their five sons worked on the mountain.

Casimir learned from his father how to be a blaster, and Casimir and his crew used dynamite to finish the face of Crazy Horse. Completing the Native American chief’s face took two or three years, Deiadra said.

“They had a big flag over the face and then they unveiled it on June 3, 1998,” she said.

Casimir has been retired since his mother died in 2014. His work at Crazy Horse Memorial took a toll, Deiadra said, and Casimir had both shoulders replaced, one knee replaced, and two back surgeries. He also had silicosis, a lung disease caused by inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust.

Casimir was a loving stepfather to Deiadra’s son and daughter, David Larson and Sonja Bakonyi, and a devoted father to his and Deiadra’s daughters, Cheyanne Bailey, 36, and Taylor Ziolkowski, 32.

The couple’s daughters played softball, and Casimir coached girls’ softball teams for years, Deiadra said, noting that Casimir loved the game.

Casimir also is survived by three grandchildren. A complete obituary is at mccolleyschapels.com/obituary/casimir-ziolkowski

Per Casimir's wishes, no funeral services are planned.

