Zionts wins Outstanding Young Journalist, Journal takes nine prizes, including General Excellence, in SDNA contest

The Journal newsroom also won first place in General Excellence for newspapers with a circulation above 7,000. The judges praised the overall quality of the newspaper.

"Clean, organized inside pages, with lively sports pages," the judges wrote. "Plenty of local stories supported by local advertising."

The Journal also won first place in the Freedom of Information category for its investigation and reporting into the controversy surrounding the Airport Board and City Council that eventually resulted in the removal of a city councilor. Nathan Thompson, Bush and Butler received almost 1,000 pages of public documents after requests from the Rapid City government and the Federal Aviation Administration.

"I really like your work to bring to light the documents and recordings that underpin this story," the judges wrote. "Good reporting and good investigative work by the RCJ."

The other first place award won by the Journal staff was Best Portrait Photo by Grace Pritchett for her coverage of an art studio that was destroyed by an arsonist.

"I know what this photo is about the second I see it," judges wrote. "A lot of emotion amid devastation. Pop of color from the open cabinet is beautiful."