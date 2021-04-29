Zionts wins Outstanding Young Journalist, Journal takes nine prizes, including General Excellence, in SDNA contest

The Rapid City Journal staff won nine awards at the annual South Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspapers Contest.
The organization announced the results Thursday morning in a Zoom conference call.
Rapid City Journal criminal justice reporter Arielle Zionts and Hill City Prevailer News editor Gray Hughes received special recognition during SDNA’s Better Newspapers Contest awards announcement. Journalists under the age of 30 who are working for either a weekly or daily newspaper in South Dakota are eligible for the Outstanding Young Journalist Award. This was the first time in 10 years that a member of the Journal newsroom won the award, which was established in 2000.
In the nominating letter, Rapid City Journal Managing Editor Patrick Butler said Zionts has written several hundred stories since joining the Journal in 2018 and “each of those demonstrated her passion, tenacity and desire for excellence.” He also pointed to her high ethical standards and her professionalism in how she approaches her job every day.
"There is no one more deserving of that award than Arielle," Journal Editor Kent Bush said. "On our staff and across South Dakota, there are a number of great young journalists. Arielle's talent and work ethic are unmatched. She is a thoughtful and determined reporter who is dedicated to her craft and our community."
The Journal newsroom also won first place in General Excellence for newspapers with a circulation above 7,000. The judges praised the overall quality of the newspaper.
"Clean, organized inside pages, with lively sports pages," the judges wrote. "Plenty of local stories supported by local advertising."
The Journal also won first place in the Freedom of Information category for its investigation and reporting into the controversy surrounding the Airport Board and City Council that eventually resulted in the removal of a city councilor. Nathan Thompson, Bush and Butler received almost 1,000 pages of public documents after requests from the Rapid City government and the Federal Aviation Administration.
"I really like your work to bring to light the documents and recordings that underpin this story," the judges wrote. "Good reporting and good investigative work by the RCJ."
The other first place award won by the Journal staff was Best Portrait Photo by Grace Pritchett for her coverage of an art studio that was destroyed by an arsonist.
"I know what this photo is about the second I see it," judges wrote. "A lot of emotion amid devastation. Pop of color from the open cabinet is beautiful."
Pritchett also won third place for her photo of an ice fisherman and his dog. Judges said of the photo, "Shot from an angle not often taken, the photographer captures life from a dog's visual perspective, lending even more to moment's emotion. A fitting photo of one man's special bond with his best friend."
The Journal news team also won three second place awards. The newsroom took second place in Best News Series with the coverage of President Donald Trump's visit to the Black Hills for the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore. Judges praised the thoroughness and balance of the coverage.
"When the editors of the Rapid City Journal announced extensive coverage of former President Trump's visit to the Black Hills they weren't kidding," judges said. "The articles and outstanding photos comprise practically a book that should be relegated to the state’s historical society. The balance, focusing on Trump supporters and Trump protesters, was artfully presented. This coverage exceeded any other that was documented that day throughout the country. Excellent news reporting for the ages!"
Zionts also won second place for Best Feature Series with her coverage of the abandoned gypsum mine located under the Hideaway Hills neighborhood. Judges called her work, "excellent coverage of this incredible ongoing story." The coverage of the controversy involving the Airport Board and City Council also won second place for Best Local Government Story.
The newsroom staff also took third place for Best Website. Judges called rapidcityjournal.com "Well maintained, substantial, and a smart digital representation of a print newspaper."